Ex-Gangster Disciples leader Larry Hoover asking Pritzker for clemency

Notorious former Chicago gang leader Larry Hoover is asking Gov. JB Pritzker for clemency after serving decades in prison.

This comes months after President Trump commuted the federal sentence for Hoover, 74, founder of the Chicago gang, Gangster Disciples, who was serving multiple life sentences in a maximum security prison in Colorado.

Hoover was already serving a 200-year sentence in Illinois on state charges for the 1973 murder of a 19-year-old neighborhood drug dealer, William "Pooky" Young.

Hoover was among 39 Gangster Disciples leaders indicted in August 1995 in Operation Headache, a six-year effort by the feds to infiltrate Gangster Disciples. Federal prosecutors had accused him of leading a criminal enterprise to continue overseeing the gang while in prison in Illinois.

In June, Hoover's wife, Winndye Jenkins, wrote an open letter to Illinois First Lady MK Pritzker, also asking for his sentence in Illinois to be commuted. She stated in the letter that Hoover spent 50 years in prison, including nearly 30 years in solitary confinement. She also said that the co-defendant in the Young murder trial admitted to being the shooter but served "just 20 years before being paroled."

The Illinois Prison Review Board said it will review Hoover's petition, and if it's complete and meets the requirements to be heard, it will be placed on the board's clemency docket in January 2026.