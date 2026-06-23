Retired captain says LaPorte County sheriff's deputy wounded in shooting is fighting hard to recover

Last month, LaPorte County, Indiana, Sheriff's Deputy Jon Samuelson was shot and critically injured in the line of duty.

Deputy Samuelson continues his rehab and recovery in Chicago. Family and friends said while he has a long battle ahead, they are encouraged by his positive outlook and the strides he's made so far.

A retired sheriff's captain who hired Deputy Samuelson more than a decade ago just got a firsthand look at his progress.

"There's a lot of joking and laughing. Jon's spirits are just incredible," said Mike Kellems, now of the Purdue University Northwest Police Department. "His drive and his mindset are absolutely amazing for the trauma that he's been through."

Kellems visited with Samuelson at his Chicago rehab facility last weekend.

"His drive and his mindset are absolutely amazing for the trauma that he's been through," said Kellems.

Samuelson was shot a month ago inside a Michigan City, Indiana, hospital during a struggle with a suspected car thief.

On the morning of May 22, Indiana State Police said Samuelson stopped to help a disabled vehicle on State Road 2, and the driver asked the deputy to take him to the hospital in Michigan City.

After he'd dropped him off at the emergency room at Franciscan Health Michigan City, Samuelson was notified the man was a suspect in overnight criminal activity. Samuelson then returned to the emergency room to speak to Grafton. Police said there was a physical altercation, and the man allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Samuelson three times, including once "point blank" in the neck, according to court documents.

"You know, I've been a policeman for 40 years, and I've seen a lot of tragedy throughout my life," said Kellems, "but this hits very, very close to home. It is absolutely emotional."

Kellems said he took a photo together with Samuelson about a week before the shooting. And just days before the incident, Kellems, Samuelson, and several fellow officers gathered at one of their favorite Mexican restaurants.

During his most recent visit with Samuelson, Kellems brought a reminder of those better days — in the form of some chips, salsa, and guacamole.

"So the first bag of chips went down in about three minutes," said Kellems. "The support really, really fills in some of those cracks and stabilizes the trauma that he's been through."

Samuelson's family said he does physical therapy about four to five hours a day, working on his balance — and on occasion, he can feel his feet.

The man accused of shooting Samuelson, Sharod Grafton Jr., 22, was charged last month with a felony count of attempted murder, battery against a public safety official and auto theft.

Court documents show Deputy Samuelson was shot three times in the hospital, and it may have been even worse if Grafton's gun hadn't jammed.

"He's in for a long battle," said Kellems. "He will tell you that, you know, he's not going to quit."

Along with visits from friends and family, support for Deputy Jon Samuelson continues to pour in from across Northwest Indiana. Fundraisers and shirt sales are among the efforts that have helped Samuelson and his family.

"You know, in this day and age, we see a lot of negativity towards law enforcement people that say that, you know, defund the police and whatnot," said Kellems. "No, not here. Absolutely not."

On Tuesday, the Michigan City Mexican restaurant that Samuelson enjoys so much was giving back as well — donating a portion of its proceeds to help support his recovery.