LAPD searching for hit-and-run driver who killed Cubs fan last month

Los Angeles police are looking for a driver who struck and killed a Chicago Cubs fan in town for a game last month.

Police said 65-year-old Jose Melesio of Chicago was visiting for the Cubs-Dodgers series on April 27, when he was struck on the northbound side of Figueroa Street near 75th Street in Los Angeles.

Melesio died on the scene.

"He was full of life, such a great guy to be around. He has a lot of friends and family members in Chicago that are just heartbroken," said Melesio's cousin, Oscar Flores. "He was just here for a Dodger game."

In a press conference on Thursday, officials said the suspect was driving fast, struck Melesio, and fled without stopping and rendering aid.

LAPD urged anyone with information on the case to contact Officer Hurd of the South Traffic Division Detectives at (213) 321-9681 or 1 (877) 527-3247.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact the LA Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477 or through their website: lacrimestoppers.org.

The city of LA is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for any information leading to the offender's identification, arrest and conviction or resolution through civil compromise.