Lansing begins cleanup and repairs after EF-1 tornado damages multiple homes

People in south suburban Lansing on Tuesday were still reeling from the damage wrought by a tornado that touched down during Monday afternoon's storms.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado with peak winds near 110 mph touched down in Lansing on Monday.

The damage appeared to be the worst on 192nd Place, where neighbors are grateful to be alive.

Considering the state of 192nd Place, with multiple homes damaged and several large trees knocked down, Deniz Sidkey feels like the luckiest guy in Lansing.

"Oh, man. It sounded like a bomb went off," he said.

On Monday afternoon, Sidkey had just taken a seat at his kitchen table when the tornado siren sounded.

"Crazy though. I mean, I'm sitting right there, and all of a sudden, you look out and everything is gone," he said.

As his roof went flying, debris came down.

"I think one of these boards hit me in the arm," he said.

His arm is bruised, but his home and the rest of the block took a major beating from the tornado.

"It was shocking. I mean, I'm just glad nobody got hurt in the neighborhood. Nobody," he said.

Several homes on 192nd place might be damaged beyond repair.

"You can see the garage is gone, which we don't know where it's at," he said.

But Sidkey knows it could've been much worse. He has survived a storm and much more.

"I got ten lives instead of nine. Yeah, I got cancer. I got stage four cancer of the brain, my lungs, and I got a spot on my liver. They gave me a 20% chance to make one or two years. Six years and seven months now," he said. "I'm a fighter."