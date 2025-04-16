Watch CBS News
Landscaper rescues driver after car drives into pond in Naperville, Illinois

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Officials said a landscaper rescued a driver after their car drove into a pond and they became trapped inside.

The Plainsfield Fire Protection District said they received a call just before 10 a.m. about a car submerged in a pond with the driver still inside near Royal Worlington Drive and Route 59 in Naperville.

Fire officials said a landscaper working nearby saw the vehicle go into the pond and immediately jumped into action, diving into the water and helping the driver hold their head above water until emergency responders arrived.

The driver could not swim, officials said.

Officials said a traffic accident caused the car to veer off the road and into the pond. The car was safely towed from the water.

Plainfield fire officials commended the bystander, saying his actions "played a vital role in ensuring the driver's safety" before emergency help could arrive. 

