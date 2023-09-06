Man stabbed, critically injured during argument in Lakeview
CHICAGO (CBS)-- An argument led to a man getting stabbed in Lakeview early Wednesday morning.
Police said the 36-year-old victim was arguing with another man near the CTA Red Line, in the 3200 block of North Sheffield Avenue, when the offender started stabbing him with a knife.
The victim was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.
No arrests have been made.
