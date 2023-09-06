Watch CBS News
Local News

Man stabbed, critically injured during argument in Lakeview

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Man stabbed, critically injured during argument in Lakeview
Man stabbed, critically injured during argument in Lakeview 00:19

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An argument led to a man getting stabbed in Lakeview early Wednesday morning. 

Police said the 36-year-old victim was arguing with another man near the CTA Red Line, in the 3200 block of North Sheffield Avenue, when the offender started stabbing him with a knife. 

The victim was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition. 

No arrests have been made. 

First published on September 6, 2023 / 4:41 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.