Chicago high-rise evacuated over carbon monoxide leak; 1 hospitalized

By Todd Feurer

A high-rise building in the Lakeview neighborhood was evacuated Wednesday morning after a carbon monoxide leak.

Fire Department officials said crews responded to a 10-story building in the 3300 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive shortly after 9 a.m. for elevated levels of carbon monoxide throughout the building.

The building was evacuated as a precaution.

The source of the leak was traced to the basement level of the building, and the building was ventilated.

Carbon monoxide levels in the building reached safe levels by around 10:30 a.m.

At least one person from an upper floor apartment was taken to the hospital.

