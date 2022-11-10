Parents want to know what really happened when adult son was critically injured in Indiana house explosion

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Last month, an explosion leveled a house in Lake Station, Indiana.

Trapped under the debris was aa severely injured man, and that man's parents are now fighting to get a better understanding of what caused the house to explode.

As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Wednesday night, Dale Heintz Jr. – the man who was injured in the house explosion on East 27th Avenue in Lake Station – remains at the University of Chicago Medical Center four weeks later. He has undergone three surgeries after suffering burns over his hands and face.

Meanwhile, his parents are still looking for clarity on exactly what placed him at the house where the explosion happened – and then in the hospital.

"He's healing," said Heintz Jr.'s, mother, Tammy Heintz. "Hopefully he'll be able to go home in another week or so."

Tammy and Dale Heintz Sr. are thankful their son is alive and alert. Heintz Jr. narrowly survived the explosion back in October.

For reasons still unknown, Heintz Jr., 40, had severe burns after the Lake Station house exploded. Heintz Jr. did not reside in the home.

"His ears were burnt, parts of his chest and back," said Tammy Heintz. "Most of it was his hands and lower legs."

The parents live in Idaho and have only been able to talk on the phone with their son.

"He cannot remember a thing," said Tammy Heintz.

Yet the parents would prefer to talk to investigators in Northwest Indiana. One the night of the explosion, fire officials told us something did not add up.

"We're looking into possibly of foul play," Lake Station Fire Chief Chuck Fazekas said after the explosion on Friday, Oct. 14. "That's why we're doing an investigation right now"

Yet after nearly four weeks of reaching out to fire and police, the parents tell CBS 2 that every call and email has gone unanswered.

"I'm a father, and for them to dismiss me and not even respond," said Heintz Sr., "and if it's under investigation, I would be able to live with that. But not a response, and nowhere to go? We're over 2,000 miles away in Idaho. My son's in a burn unit."

Since their son claims he can't remember what happened, the parents feel they should be able to get some basic answers.

"My son is no saint. He's been in trouble many times," said Heintz Sr. "I want to know what the truth is. I want to know whether he was involved in this explosion, or if he was collateral damage of the explosion. I just want to know what the truth was, and we can't those answers from anybody."

Late Wednesday, CBS 2 was still waiting on calls and emails to the Lake Station fire chief to be returned as well.

Heintz Jr. could be released from the hospital next week. His parents say if they fly in, they want an update by then.