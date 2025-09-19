Body found in Lake Michigan in May identified as Chicago area man missing since January

A body pulled out of Lake Michigan along Indiana Dunes National Park in May has been identified as a Chicago area man who had been missing since January.

Shortly after 8 a.m. on May 10, a sisherman found a body in Lake Michigan about 2 miles offshore from Central Beach in Indiana Dunes National Park, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

The victim was wearing red and black plaid pajama pants, black socks, and a unique ring on his right index finger. After confirming with investigators from the Stone Park Police Department that they were investigating the disappearance of 20-year-old Adan Carrera Sanches, who had similar jewelry, investigators requested a DNA comparison with a relative of Sanches.

On Friday, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced that conservation police, the Porter County Coroner's Office, and the Indiana State Police Forensic Services Section confirmed the body found in the lake was Sanches.

Sanches had been reported missing to Stone Park police in January 2025.

Officials said the investigation into the cause of his death was ongoing as of Friday.