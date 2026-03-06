Watch CBS News
Person rescued from house fire in Lake Forest, Illinois

Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Firefighters rescued a person from a burning home Friday morning in north suburban Lake Forest.

Officials said, around 9:35 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire at a home near the intersection of Middlefork Drive and Jensen Drive

When crews arrived, they saw flames coming from the roof, and were told one person was still inside.

Firefighters safely rescued the person from the home before extinguishing the fire.

Officials said the cause of the fire was under investigation Friday afternoon.

