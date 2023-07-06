2 Lake County Sheriff's K9s sporting new bulletproof vests

CHICAGO (CBS) – A couple of four-legged officers are getting an extra layer of protection.

Here are Zeus and Drako with the Lake County, Illinois, Sherriff's Office.

They're sporting brand-new bullet and stab-proof vests that were donated by the nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s.

The new gear was partially sponsored by a woman in Oak Brook.