2 Lake County Sheriff's K9s sporting new bulletproof vests
CHICAGO (CBS) – A couple of four-legged officers are getting an extra layer of protection.
Here are Zeus and Drako with the Lake County, Illinois, Sherriff's Office.
They're sporting brand-new bullet and stab-proof vests that were donated by the nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s.
The new gear was partially sponsored by a woman in Oak Brook.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.