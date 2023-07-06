Watch CBS News
Local News

2 Lake County Sheriff's K9s sporting new bulletproof vests

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

2 Lake County Sheriff's K9s sporting new bulletproof vests
2 Lake County Sheriff's K9s sporting new bulletproof vests 00:17

CHICAGO (CBS) – A couple of four-legged officers are getting an extra layer of protection.

Here are Zeus and Drako with the Lake County, Illinois, Sherriff's Office.

lake-county-k9-vests.jpg
A couple of four-legged officers are getting an extra layer of protection. Here are Zeus and Drako with the Lake County, Illinois, Sherriff's Office. Provided to CBS

They're sporting brand-new bullet and stab-proof vests that were donated by the nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s.

The new gear was partially sponsored by a woman in Oak Brook.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on July 6, 2023 / 6:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.