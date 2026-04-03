Lake County mom sentenced to 45 years in prison for son Damari Perry murder

A Lake County, Illinois, judge has sentenced a mother to decades in prison for her 6-year-old son's death.

In Dec. 2025, Jannie Perry pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder for killing Damari Perry in North Chicago, Illinois, in 2022.

Damari was reported missing in by family members in Jan. 2022. The family told police he had gone to a party with his sister in Skokie. Jannie Perry claimed Damari and his teenage sister were driven from North Chicago to Skokie by a man and a woman, the teen had "several" drinks and then fell asleep, and when she awoke her brother and the man were gone.

But police in North Chicago later determined that story was "completely false." Damari's body was found several days later, 70 miles away and across state lines in Gary, Indiana.

Perry and two of Damari's siblings were charged with murder and obstruction of justice.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Service confirmed they'd had prior contact with the family before Damari's death.

Prosecutors said on Dec. 30, 2021, Damari had taken food from the trash at the Perry family's home, which upset his mother and other relatives. As punishment, Damari was put in a cold shower for an extended period of time. When he became unresponsive, prosecutors said none of the relatives tried to get him medical help. Instead, they drove his body to Indiana, burned it and left him near an abandoned garage.

Jannie Perry, now 42, was sentenced to 45 years in prison Thursday. The other two children accused of participating in the abuse and killing are still awaiting trial.