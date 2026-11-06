Grayslake neighbors ask Lake County judge to block data center construction

Grayslake residents hoping to block construction of a massive data center made their case before a Lake County judge on Friday, explaining why they believe it should be kept out of their community.

A coalition of Grayslake residents filed a lawsuit this summer accusing the village of approving a T5 Data Centers project without any feedback, and violating zoning laws to allow for the data center.

The village of Grayslake pushed back, filing a motion to dismiss the case.

Both sides got to make their case before a Lake County judge on Friday.

"I think our case boils down to one issue, and it's if the residents that live near these properties are afforded a part of the political process. Are they afforded the ability to comment? Are they afforded the ability to look at these developments and question what is happening?" said Chloe Russell, an attorney for the neighbors seeking to block the data center project.

The village has said the data center will bring in around $18 billion in private investment.

The judge is expected to make a decision by Dec. 30.