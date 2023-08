CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Lake County K9 will soon have a new layer of protection on the job.

Axel is getting a bullet and stab protective vest.

It's a donation from the non-profit group Vested Interest in K9s.

The sheriff's office said it could use the funds it would have spent on the vest to help care for its ten K9 officers.

