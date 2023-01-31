Lake County, Indiana Sheriff's police say man led them on chase into Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 23-year-old man was facing criminal charges Tuesday after police said he led them on a pursuit from Gary, Indiana to Chicago's South Side in a stolen car.

The suspect crashed into two police patrol cars during the pursuit, according to the Lake County, Indiana Sheriff's office. Another suspect was also apprehended, while two others remain at large.

Just before 1 p.m. Monday, a Lake County, Indiana Sheriff's police officer saw a light blue Honda crossover sport-utility vehicle speeding down Broadway in Gary. The officer checked the Illinois license plate and found out the SUV had been reported stolen, police said.

The office followed the SUV as it pulled into a gas station and parked at 15th Avenue and Broadway, police said.

Officers tried to box the SUV in so as to avoid a pursuit. But the driver of the stolen vehicle shifted into revers and hit a patrol car, and then shifted into drive and hit the side of the other patrol car, police said.

The then fled south on Broadway, entered westbound Interstate 80, exited at Grant Street, and got back on westbound I-80, police said. Gary police joined the pursuit.

The suspect kept speeding and serving between lanes of traffic and onto the shoulder, before takin the Cline Avenue exit to the westbound Indiana Toll Road, state police said.

The driver smashed his way through a toll gate and sent the remains of the gate flying into pursuing Lake County Sheriff's police vehicles, police said.

The SUV crossed into Illinois and Chicago and hit the mirror of someone's van on the Chicago Skyway at 87th Street, police said.

Four men jumped out of the SUV when it was still moving, police said. The SUV then hit yet another car in parking lot, police said.

A Lake County, Indiana officer chased down one the suspected driver foot and arrested him, police said. He is a 23-year-old man from Chicago.

A second suspect – a 23-year-old man from Griffith, Indiana – was also apprehended and taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police found a suspects narcotic and syringe from his pants pocket, police said.

The suspected driver is being held in Illinois pending extradition, police said.

Two suspects remain at large.