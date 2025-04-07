Lake County, Illinois K-9 Officer Dax's name to be added to fallen police dog memorial wall in Washington D.C.

A Lake County, Illinois K-9 officer will be honored for his ultimate sacrifice during National Police Week in May.

K-9 Office Dax died in April 2024 just days after his retirement in March 2024. He had joined the Lake County Sheriff's Department in 2015 when he was just 13 months old.

During his career, the sheriff's office said he located more than 400 missing endangered people or fleeing felons, seized hundreds of kilos of illegal drugs, and found dozens of guns. He also won over 15 awards during his service and has numerous top finishes in tracking, suspect search, protection, and more competitions.

Dax was badly injured during a suspect pursuit in March 2024, during which he helped take down a wanted person fleeing from a stolen car. He suffered injuries to his neck and spine, which caused temporary paralysis to his hindquarters, the sheriff's office said.

Dax's name will be added to the memorial in Washington D.C. dedicated to fallen police dogs. The ceremony will be held on May 11, hosted by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.