Dax, Lake County, Illinois Sheriff's K-9 officer, dies 2 days after retirement

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- Dax, the Lake County, Illinois Sheriff's crime-fighting K-9 officer, died Friday morning.

On March 3, Dax was injured helping take down a wanted person fleeing from a stolen car. He suffered injuries to his neck and spine, which caused temporary paralysis to his hindquarters, the sheriff's office said.

Dax was diagnosed with Intervertebral Disc Disease.

About two weeks after Dax suffered the injury, the sheriff's office showed Dax walking on a treadmill and said he had regained some mobility.

But Dax's veterinarians determined he would not be able to go back to active duty, and he retired just this past Wednesday. A large crowd showed up for his retirement ceremony.

Two days later, Dax died.

Dax was a German shepherd who joined the Lake County Sheriff's Department at 13 months old in 2015.

The sheriff's office says Dax located more than 400 missing endangered people or fleeing felons, seized hundreds of kilos of illegal drugs, and found dozens of guns.

Dax tracked hundreds of missing people and wanted suspects. CBS 2 has shown how Dax and his handler, John Forlenza, have worked together on hundreds of cases in the past, including a robbery in which a suspect punched Dax.

Forlenza said Wednesday that he was thinking about getting another police dog, but he knows it won't fill Dax's paws.

"K9 Dax will always hold a special place in our hearts, and we are incredibly saddened by his passing," Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg said in a news release. "K9 Dax will be remembered for the lives he saved, violent offenders he apprehended, and drugs he kept from being distributed in our community. Please keep the Forlenza family in your thoughts and prayers."

Police said the suspect in the case in which Dax was injured, a 16-year-old from Zion, has charges pending against him in Wisconsin and Illinois.