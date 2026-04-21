Lake County family files class-action lawsuit against Blue Buffalo, claiming food killed their dog

A Lake County family is suing Blue Buffalo, claiming its dog food killed their goldendoodle.

In the lawsuit, Ryan and Dianna Walsh say they fed their dog, Maya, the brand's "Wilderness Chicken Grain-Free" food for years based on marketing claims that it was "the healthiest food possible."

Maya died in 2024 at age 10 from a heart condition called dilated cardiomyopathy, linked to some grain-free diets.

The class action lawsuit claims the company was aware of the risks.

General Mills, which owns Blue Buffalo, says it does not comment on pending litigation, but said they "… Stand behind the quality and safety of our pet food and believe this case is without merit. We have moved to dismiss the case."