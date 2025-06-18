Lake Bluff, Illinois residents urged to boil their water until further notice

The village of Lake Bluff in Chicago's northern suburbs is under a boil order, after a loss of pressure in its water system.

Village officials said all water customers are being advised to boil their water for drinking and cooking purposes until further notice.

The boil order does not apply to people living in the Sanctuary Subdivision.

Anyone with questions about the boil order can call Public Works Superintendent Jake Terlap at 847-735-2310 or Assistant to the Village Administrator Clara Gable at 847-283-6889.