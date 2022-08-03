Lady Gaga's 'Born This Way' foundation gives two Chicago area organizations $75,000

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two Chicago nonprofits will get thousands of dollars thanks to grants funded by Lady Gaga and her mother.

CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke with the groups how the money will help so many. It's just really validating that Lady Gaga and her foundation would consider offering us this funding.

A huge surprise for Midwest Asian Health Association after Born This Way Foundation announced they would receive thousands of dollars.

On Wednesday, they sat down with members of the foundation.

"We're beyond thrilled to have this opportunity to be funded by the Lady Gaga Born This Way Foundation."

MAHA and Erika's Lighthouse, which are in the Chicago area, are among the 22 organizations across the country selected to receive grants.

It's part of the Kindness in Community Fund, a one-million-dollar commitment to support local organizations and their community-led mental health work.

MAHA helps the underserved immigrants of the Chinatown neighborhood and surrounding areas.

It's an incredible honor to really to serve this community; the LGBTQIA and other under served communities," said Allison Precht, Midwest Asian Health Association Director of Grants Management.

Erika's Lighthouse, which helps teens with their mental health. is getting $25,000, which will go to its Teen Empowerment Program.

"What we want to do is empower them, educate them and help them to better support their friends if they may be experiencing mental illness. How do they go and talk to a trusted adult," said Brandon Combs, Erika's Lighthouse Executive Director.

Supporting youth mental health takes all of us; we can’t do this alone. That’s why we’re so proud to join with the national cohort of @BTWFoundation ’s Kindness in Community Fund recipients to collaborate in our work for and with young people: https://t.co/YwREbN0Anz pic.twitter.com/qwuDhc2GWu — Erika's Lighthouse (@Erikas_LH) August 3, 2022

Allison Precht director of grants for MAHA said they'll get $50,000.

"To have really dedicated programming. We're going to start a support group. We're going to do educational workshops targeted so that people can benefit from having more access to information," Precht said.

Team members for the Born this Way Foundation said they will meet and volunteer with both organizations on August 15th. Lady Gaga is set to perform that night at Wrigley Field.

We are so proud to introduce you to the 22 community organizations making up the first cohort of our $1,000,000 Kindness in Community Fund investment in youth mental health in coordination with the #ChromaticaBall tour! 🎉❤️ https://t.co/NIkZUM265Z — Born This Way Foundation (@BTWFoundation) August 3, 2022