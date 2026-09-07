Labor Day gas prices hit record high amid busy travel period in Chicago

Drivers in Chicago and beyond were paying the highest gas prices ever recorded for the Labor Day holiday as millions of Americans were making their way home on Monday.

At a gas station on Western Avenue in Ukrainian Village on Monday morning, a regular gallon of gas was priced at $5.59. The national average was lower than that figure, but it still reached a Labor Day record over the weekend.

This all came as Chicago prepared for one of the busiest travel days of the holiday.

AAA said the national average for regular gas reached $4.14 on Saturday and Sunday. That figure is more than 30 cents above the previous Labor Day record, set in 2012, and nearly $1 more per gallon than drivers paid during the Labor Day holiday last year.

Diesel prices are even higher, averaging $5.89 per gallon.

The surge is being blamed on the war with Iran, Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries, and dwindling domestic inventories.

AAA said the price increase is adding more than $13 to a typical fill-up.

"Someone with a typical mid-size sedan with a $14-gallon-size fuel tank, they're paying more than $13 to fill up today compared to a year ago," said AAA spokesman Doug Shupe.

The higher prices come as nearly 58,000 passengers are also expected to arrive at Midway International Airport on Monday, making it the busiest day of the holiday weekend there. Sunday marked the busiest day for the holiday weekend so far for O'Hare International Airport.

For those on the roads, the heaviest traffic on Monday was expected between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

For those enjoying Labor Day at home, Monday also marked the final day of beach season. Chicago beaches were set to close at 7 p.m. Monday.

After that, the Chicago Park District strongly discourages swimming, as no lifeguards will be on duty.