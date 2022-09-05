Labor Day commemorated at Chicago's Pullman Porter Museum

CHICAGO (CBS) -- While many enjoy an extra day off for the holiday, a South Side landmark is shining a light on a Labor Day tradition and its roots in Chicago.

"There is no more appropriate place to celebrate Labor Day than right here in Pullman, given its role in the evolution of labor history," said Joseph Szabo, President of the Historic Pullman Foundation.

In 1894, Pullman was the site of a violent strike involving railroad and train workers. That incident played a big role in the American labor movement and changing labor law.

Today, the National A. Phillip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum is celebrating Labor Day with the sixth installment of the Urban Renaissance events series. It pays tribute to the Harlem and Chicago Renaissance.

Officials will also break ground on the museum's new expansion project.