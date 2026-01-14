Watch CBS News
Local News

Kristen Pierce-Sherrod, CEO of Harold's Chicken and daughter of founder Harold Pierce, dies

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Kristen Pierce-Sherrod, the CEO of Harold's Chicken and the daughter of founder Harold Pierce, has died, according to her family.

They announced her passing on social media. "On behalf of Harold's Chicken Corporate and the Chicago Children Equestrian Center, we are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our Chief Executive Officer, Kristen D. Pierce-Sherrod," her family wrote in a post. "The family extends their sincere gratitude for the outpouring of prayers and condolences. At this time we kindly ask that their privacy be respected during this time of bereavement."

The family did not say when Pierce-Sherrod passed or the cause of her death. They said "arrangements will be announced at a later date."

Harold's Chicken was founded in 1950 as a small restaurant by Harold Pierce and his wife, Hilda, on Chicago's 39th Street, according to its website.

The popular chicken restaurant has been in operation for more than 70 years and expanded to eight different states, but it is still recognized as a Chicago staple. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue