Kristen Pierce-Sherrod, CEO of Harold's Chicken and daughter of founder Harold Pierce, dies

Kristen Pierce-Sherrod, the CEO of Harold's Chicken and the daughter of founder Harold Pierce, has died, according to her family.

They announced her passing on social media. "On behalf of Harold's Chicken Corporate and the Chicago Children Equestrian Center, we are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our Chief Executive Officer, Kristen D. Pierce-Sherrod," her family wrote in a post. "The family extends their sincere gratitude for the outpouring of prayers and condolences. At this time we kindly ask that their privacy be respected during this time of bereavement."

The family did not say when Pierce-Sherrod passed or the cause of her death. They said "arrangements will be announced at a later date."

Harold's Chicken was founded in 1950 as a small restaurant by Harold Pierce and his wife, Hilda, on Chicago's 39th Street, according to its website.

The popular chicken restaurant has been in operation for more than 70 years and expanded to eight different states, but it is still recognized as a Chicago staple.