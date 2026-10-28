Knicks beat the Bulls 133-127, with 38 points scored by Jalen Brunson

Jalen Brunson had 38 points and seven assists, and the New York Knicks beat the Chicago Bulls 133-127 on Wednesday night for their second straight win.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 19 points and 13 rebounds for New York, which beat the Detroit Pistons 111-97 on Tuesday night after dropping its first three games of the season. OG Anunoby scored 23 points, Jordan Clarkson had 18 and Landry Shamet finished with 14.

Towns and Shamet both got banged up in the first half. It looked as if Towns hurt his left wrist in a collision with Bulls forward Noa Essengue, and Shamet twisted his right ankle after a dunk. Both players went to the back before returning to the game.

Norman Powell scored 30 points for Chicago on 10-for-15 shooting. Caleb Wilson had 20 points and Matas Buzelis finished with 17, going over 2,000 points for his career.

The Bulls led by as many as 19 points in the second half of their fourth loss in five games this season.

New York grabbed control with a 10-2 run in the fourth quarter. Clarkson opened the decisive stretch with a turnaround jumper and Brunson scored to make it 124-114 with 3:45 remaining.

Chicago closed to 130-127 with 46 seconds left. Powell had a chance to tie the game on a late 3-point attempt, but he missed and Brunson and Anunoby combined for three foul shots in the final seconds for New York.

Jalen Smith had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Chicago, which shot 18 for 42 from 3-point range.

Tre Jones made a half-court shot at the buzzer to give Chicago a 62-56 halftime lead. Brunson had 16 points for New York at the break, and Jones was one of five players with nine points for the Bulls.

Up next

Knicks: At the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night.

Bulls: At the Boston Celtics on Friday night.