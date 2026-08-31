Students return to Kinzie Elementary after repairs for suspected mold at Chicago public school

Kids are now back in their classrooms at a Southwest Side elementary school after suspected mold forced them to spend the first week of classes last week at a different school.

Students returned to John H. Kinzie Elementary School on Wednesday, after crews spent last week cleaning up and tests confirmed it was safe for them to return.

Mold was found in the building ahead of the first week of school. Students either had class outside or at nearby Kennedy High School.

According to Chicago Public Schools, reports of peeling paint and possible mold in limited areas of the building were flagged earlier this month. In a statement, they said in part, "When visible mold is identified, CPS follows industry best practices and federal and local health guidelines to remediate affected areas. This process includes a professional assessment by environmental specialists, isolation of impacted spaces, and comprehensive cleaning or removal and disposal of impacted materials."

Kinzie officials said both the school's facilities team and independent environmental consultants investigated miscellaneous leaks that needed to be repaired, and tested the air quality inside the building.

In order to address the mold issues, crews removed and replaced all ceiling tiles and water-damaged plumbing insulation in affected classrooms. Crews also cleaned all affected classrooms and hallways and installed dehumidifiers and air filters in classrooms and hallways.

On Friday, Kinzie officials notified parents that the school had passed all inspections and classes would resume on Monday.

Kinzie officials will hold a meeting with parents on Tuesday to discuss the issue and the steps they took to resolve it.