John H. Kinzie Elementary School in Chicago to reopen Monday after repairs for mold concerns

After being forced to shift classes to another nearby school for the past week over mold concerns, a Southwest Side elementary school will reopen on Monday.

John H. Kinzie Elementary School shifted classes to Kennedy High School this week as the building underwent testing for suspected mold.

On Friday, Kinzie officials notified parents the school has passed all inspections and classes will resume at the school at 5625 S. Mobile Ave on Monday. Teachers and staff will be able to access the building this weekend to prepare classrooms for Monday's classes.

According to Chicago Public Schools, reports of peeling paint and possible mold in limited areas of the building were flagged earlier this month. In a statement, they said in part, "When visible mold is identified, CPS follows industry best practices and federal and local health guidelines to remediate affected areas. This process includes a professional assessment by environmental specialists, isolation of impacted spaces, and comprehensive cleaning or removal and disposal of impacted materials."

Kinzie officials said both the school's facilities team and independent environmental consultants investigated miscellaneous leaks that needed to be repaired, and tested the air quality inside the building.

In order to address the mold issues, crews removed and replaced all ceiling tiles and water-damaged plumbing insulation in affected classrooms. Crews also cleaned all affected classrooms and hallways and installed dehumidifiers and air filters in classrooms and hallways.

The school also Is taking steps to enhance automated monitoring of the building's systems, installing air quality monitors for real-time monitoring of indoor air quality, and repairing all areas that had water infiltration.