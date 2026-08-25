John H. Kinzie Elementary School on Southwest Side closed after suspected mold found

A rocky start to the school year after suspected mold was found inside one Southwest Side elementary school.

Tests were completed at John H. Kinzie Elementary School in the 5600 block of South Mobile Avenue, but the results aren't being shared, as signs point to the first full week of classes being interrupted.

Lights are off and no students to be found inside the Garfield Ridge school. What could be found are industrial cleaning crews with oversized equipment as they try to get the school year back on track.

For 600 students, the year started with outside classes and classwork in unconventional spots inside the adjacent Kennedy High School. Last Thursday, parents were sent notices by school leaders about the suspected mold in some classrooms.

On Sunday Night, hours before the start of classes, the principal told parents, "We are waiting on the results of environmental testing that was done in our building over the past few days. We expect to have those results by Monday afternoon."

On Monday, the principal confirmed that they've received the results of environmental testing and that "there are some steps that still need to be taken to ensure that school is safe for everyone," adding "…we will continue to hold classes at Kennedy High School… through Friday…"

Parents say they want clearer answers about where the mold was found, why news of the change-up came so late and what criteria need to be met to get back to normal.

Thomas Viramonte, a parent and alum at Kinzie, called the finding a "curveball." He says being alerted in the last days of summer is hard to understand.

"We had the whole summer and all of a sudden a couple days before, they say you guys can't have school in the regular school, you have to go to the high school," he said.

According to Chicago Public Schools, reports of peeling paint and possible mold in limited areas of the building were flagged earlier this month. In a statement, they said in part, "When visible mold is identified, CPS follows industry best practices and federal and local health guidelines to remediate affected areas. This process includes a professional assessment by environmental specialists, isolation of impacted spaces, and comprehensive cleaning or removal and disposal of impacted materials."

Kinzie will reopen when independent mold-clearance testing confirms that established clearance criteria are met.