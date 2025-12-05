4 hurt, 2 seriously, in South Side crash on King Drive

Four people were injured, two of them seriously, in a crash on Chicago's South Side early Friday morning, police said.

According to CPD, a gray sedan was driving north in the 6200 block of King Drive just after 3 a.m. when it struck a blue SUV in an intersection. The impact caused the SUV to hit a red Jeep.

The 18-year-old man driving the sedan was not injured, police said. A man and a woman who were passengers in the car were both taken to University of Chicago Hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The 47-year-old woman driving the SUV suffered minor injuries and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition, police said. A woman passenger was also taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition with minor injuries.

The 30-year-old man driving the Jeep refused treatment at the scene of the crash, police said.

CPD said the driver of the sedan was cited, but did not specify what citations were issued. An investigation by Chicago police is ongoing.