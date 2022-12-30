Kids whose families were traumatized by gun violence receive gifts, support at Englewood event

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are promising a highly visible presence around the city this weekend - with an additional 1,300 officers patrolling neighborhoods, high-traffic shopping areas, and the Chicago Transit Authority system.

"We all play a role in our safety," said police Supt. David Brown. "There's no reason we all can't have a safe and happy New Year's Eve and New Year's Day."

But the sad reality is that these big crime statistics often involve some of our youngest residents.

This year, there were more than 100 kids killed by gunfire in Chicago -- with an untold number affected in other ways.

CBS 2's Sara Machi found out how one group is trying to make sure the city's kids have hope heading into the New Year.

At the Salvation Army in Englewood, there was one last special delivery straight from the North Pole on Friday. But the gifts did not come down the chimney, and they were not placed under any tree.

They were given out at a post-Christmas party for a unique group -- a club nobody wants to join. Each of the families that took part was brought together by gun violence.

Nyree Moore's daughter, Nyzireya Moore, was shot and killed while in the car with her family in the 7200 block of South Oakley Avenue in Chicago Lawn. Someone started shooting from the street, and a bullet hit her in the head.

"This is my daughter - my first born in Nyzireya London Moore, 12 years old," said Nyree Moore as she held up a photo of her daughter. "She was gunned down by a stray bullet two blocks away on her 12th birthday."

Moore wears her daughter's photo over her heart. Her sons – Nyzireya's brothers – were also profoundly traumatized.

"Every day is hard, because they were also sitting right next to their sister when the bullet hit her," Moore said.

The family was coming home from Nyzireya's 12th birthday when she was hit by the stray bullet. After months without answers, police have arrested two people -- while Nyzireya's brothers focus on healing.

"I do talk to her. I go in her room," said brother Lawrence Moore. "I tell her how friendly - I tell her how I feel about her passing. I tell her I love her."

In a city that's often besieged by bullets, the event at the Salvation Army tries to temporarily blunt grief with gifts. That is because each of these kids -- through a parent, a sibling, or themselves -- has been affected by gun violence.

"Bringing families back together around the table, you know, instead of just running to the crime scene all the time," said organizer and community activist Andrew Holmes.

The gifts pile up as the crime numbers rise -- which they have been. This year, there have been 105 people ages 19 and under killed by guns. That is higher than last year's 100.

We haven't seen more since 2016, when the number stood at 133.

Note: there are additional homicides that aren't in the data above, but those are homicides that didn't involve guns.

After so many tears and so much trauma, this is a moment where families can pull out their phones to make the kind of memories that kids deserve.

"One day at a time. That's something my daughter taught me when I lost my sister," said Nyree Moore. "She always said, 'Mom, one day at a time.'"

And one day at a time it shall be, until those days turn into a New Year.