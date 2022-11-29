Two men charged in murder of 12-year-old girl in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO ((CBS) -- Two men with criminal records have been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of a 12-year-old girl.

Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan told reporters three men in a car began shooting at another car and struck Nyzireya Moore, who was celebrating her birthday with family in West Englewood.

Nyzireya London Moore Moore Family

Malik Parish, 22, who police say has 11 prior arrests, and Abdul Ali, 20, were charged with murder, and related offenses. Ali was also facing aggravated gun charges in a previous case. Police said the car that Parish and Ali were driving was stolen.

One of the suspects has confessed, Deenihan said, but he did not say which suspect admitted to the crimes. Deenihan credited an anonymous witness with information that helped detectives build their case.

Police have said Nyzireya was in a car with her family in the 7200 block of South Oakley Avenue in March when someone started shooting from the street, and a bullet hit her in the head.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said Nyzireya had just celebrated her birthday and was on her way back from a birthday dinner with her family when she was shot.

Police sources said three men were in the area when they saw a car pass by. One of them pulled out a gun and started shooting at another car.

As this was happening, Nyzireya was with a relative in the back seat of their car that was going by.

That relative heard gunshots and then realized the girl had been hit in the back of her head.

The third person is still at large.