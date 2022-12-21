Watch CBS News
Local News

Resident provides kids with bikes for Christmas at Northwest Indiana YWCA

/ CBS Chicago

Resident provides 30 kids with bikes at Northwest Indiana YWCA
Resident provides 30 kids with bikes at Northwest Indiana YWCA 00:36

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Christmas came early for 30 kids in Northwest Indiana.

They didn't have to wait for Santa to deliver their big present - they got it at a party at the YWCA.

The kids walked into the gym to find bikes with their names on them.

It's the 6th annual giveaway led by Gary resident Markael Watkins.

He starts collecting donations and getting the bikes in October.

It's the first new bike for all the kids in the program.

Watkins said that was important to him because he grew up with hand-me-downs in a large family.

First published on December 21, 2022 / 7:57 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.