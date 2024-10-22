3 people in custody after kidnapping prompts police pursuit on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A kidnapping led to a police chase on Chicago's Northwest Side overnight.

Around 11:15 p.m., Illinois State Police said troopers were pursuing a car wanted in connection with a kidnapping. Police said that car crashed into another vehicle at Diversey Parkway and Milwaukee Avenue.

ISP confirmed three people ran from the vehicle before being taken into custody.

The circumstances surrounding the kidnapping incident are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.