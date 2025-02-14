Kidnapping victim found inside stolen car near Chicago, suspect arrested

CHICAGO (CBS) — A kidnapping victim was found by police in a stolen car in Crestwood, Illinois early Friday morning.

Just before 2 a.m., police said Chicago police found a stolen vehicle wanted in connection with a kidnapping near 127th and Menard streets. Police said the kidnapping victim was inside the vehicle.

Police said the victim was rescued. The suspect, who was also wanted in Iowa on a nationwide warrant for a probation violation, was arrested.

Police did not provide further details.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.