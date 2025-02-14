Watch CBS News
Local News

Kidnapping victim found inside stolen car near Chicago, suspect arrested

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) — A kidnapping victim was found by police in a stolen car in Crestwood, Illinois early Friday morning. 

Just before 2 a.m., police said Chicago police found a stolen vehicle wanted in connection with a kidnapping near 127th and Menard streets. Police said the kidnapping victim was inside the vehicle. 

Police said the victim was rescued. The suspect, who was also wanted in Iowa on a nationwide warrant for a probation violation, was arrested. 

Police did not provide further details. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.