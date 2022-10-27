CPD warns residents as Kia, Hyundai thefts continue across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning about a surge in thefts targeting Kia and Hyundai vehicles.

At least eight have been stolen since Saturday morning on the Near West Side.

Incident times and locations:

· 2040 W Adams - Monday, October 24, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

· 2924 W Fulton - Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 10:00 p.m.

· 101 N Hoyne - Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 8:00 p.m.

· 119 N Peoria - Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 10:45 a.m.

· 716 S Ada - Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 10:30 p.m.

· 328 N Albany - Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 10:30 p.m.

· 2717 W Iowa - Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 1:00 p.m.

· 2315 W Chicago - Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 7:30 a.m.

Police say the suspects steal the cars by breaking a window, popping off the steering column, and then using a USB cable to get it started.

Officers say there is currently a social media encouraging and even showing people how to commit this crime.

There have been several clusters of these thefts in recent weeks and the stolen vehicles are often used to commit other crimes.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Three at 312-744-8263.