Police warning of Kia and Hyundai thefts in Grand Crossing, South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are warning about more Kia and Hyundai thefts in Chicago.

This time, the warning is for residents in the Grand Crossing and South Shore neighborhoods.

Police said the victims parked their cars in these areas. When they returned, the vehicles were either gone or the steering columns were damaged after an attempt to steal the car.

The incidents took place at the following locations 

  • 7300 block of south Kenwood Ave.
  • 7200 block of south East End Ave.
  • 7300 block of south Blackstone Ave.
  • 1800 block of east 72nd St.
  • 1400 block of east 72nd St. 

First published on January 16, 2023 / 6:39 AM

