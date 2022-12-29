Kenwood building residents left without running water for days after pipe bursts, causes flood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Water started gushing from the ceiling of an apartment building in Kenwood this past weekend after pipes burst.

Residents contacted CBS 2, claiming they went for days without water - or any communication from the building's management.

CBS 2's Jermont Terry stopped by that management company Wednesday to get some answers – as residents were left wondering whether their water was even safe to drink.

It has been days since water has flowed from the faucets in Thom Lodge's apartment in the building at 4433-4437 S. Greenwood Ave.

"So, you know, we're having a hard time bathing, a hard time cooking, a hard time doing anything," he said.

And Lodge can't seem to get a clear understanding when he can stop using pots to boil water.

"That's the hardest part is we have no information as to when any of this is going to get rectified," he said.

The problem started when a pipe burst on Christmas Eve somewhere in the building. But when tenants called the property management, they claim no one responded to the mess.

"That water was coming from the ceilings and everything for 47 straight hours," Lodge said.

With no answer from the property owner, Lodge resorted to making another call.

"The only thing that got the water cut off - I had to call Chicago Police Department and ask them to do a wellness check on our neighbors that's being flooded," he said, "and when the officer came in, his mouth just dropped."

After two days of water running from the busted pipes, the damage worsened – leaving Lodge to worry about what was going on behind the walls.

"I have no communication about mold and mildew," Lodge said.

When CBS 2 stopped by Atlas Asset Management's office, we were buzzed in – and then told they were working on the problem, and the water should be restored to most units. But they couldn't give an explanation to the tenants.

"I've been without water since like the 23rd until now," said Dennika Like. "It came three hours ago."

Water is still dripping in the lobby, and some tenants now it restored in their apartments. Yet they still don't know if it is safe to drink or use.

"I understand what happened," said Lodge. "What I don't understand is the response after what happened - and that's what I have a problem with."

City inspectors are fully aware of what happened and what is going on inside the building. The Department of Buildings said because the 48 units in the building had heat, there was no immediate concern to get the residents out.

But they said they are monitoring the situation with the property manager.

Department of Buildings spokesman Michael Puccinelli released the following statement:

"Life safety issues are always the top priority of the Department of Buildings (DOB). DOB is working to assist the residents impacted after the pipes froze and burst in the apartment building located at 4433-4437 S. Greenwood. "A 311 call was received on December 26th where the complainant said there was no heat. A DOB inspector verified the information in the complaint on December 27th and further found that the water was off and that flooding had occurred in numerous parts of the 48-unit building. The case was immediately referred to the Department of Law for expedited prosecution in Circuit Court.

"The property management company, Atlas Management, was also immediately notified. They confirmed that a maintenance and repair team was on-site and that heat had been restored. DOB will continue to monitor the situation until all repairs are completed."