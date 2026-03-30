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Police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, make arrest in 1977 cold case murder

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington,
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Read Full Bio
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

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Police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, arrested a man in Memphis, Tennessee, on Monday in connection with a 1977 homicide.

James Terry Fowler, 68, has been charged with one count of first-degree homicide in the death of Ralph Ambrose Gianoli.

Kenosha police said Gianoli was found dead in his home in Kenosha on Sept. 7, 1977, at the age of 48. An autopsy found he died of blunt force trauma to his head and abdomen, the station reported.

ralph-ambrose-gianoli.jpg
Ralph Ambrose Gianoli Kenosha Police

The nearly 50-year-old case went cold. But Kenosha police reopened the case in October 2021, and in collaboration with the Wisconsin Department of Justice and the FBI, investigators used advanced evidence processing techniques that led to the identification of Fowler as a suspect. He was questioned about the case and was arrested on Monday.

A news conference on the arrest is scheduled for Tuesday.

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