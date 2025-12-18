Board of Kennedy Center votes to change its name to Trump-Kennedy Center, White House says

Washington — The Kennedy Center's Board of Trustees voted to rename the performing arts institution the Trump-Kennedy Center, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Thursday.

"I have just been informed that the highly respected Board of the Kennedy Center, some of the most successful people from all parts of the world, have just voted unanimously to rename the Kennedy Center to the Trump-Kennedy Center, because of the unbelievable work President Trump has done over the last year in saving the building. Not only from the standpoint of its reconstruction, but also financially, and its reputation," Leavitt wrote on X.

Mr. Trump moved to put his stamp on the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts soon after he returned to the White House for his second term. He removed Democratic-appointed members of its board and installed his allies and administration officials to the panel. The board also consists of local and federal officials, as well as members of the House and Senate from both parties. Trustees serve six-year terms.

Richard Grenell, who worked in the first Trump administration, serves as the Kennedy Center's president. The board in February selected Mr. Trump to serve as its chairman.

Among the members appointed by the president are White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, Attorney General Pam Bondi and second lady Usha Vance.

Mr. Trump told reporters at the White House that he was "honored" and "surprised" by the vote, and praised the board as "very distinguished."

"We're saving the building. We saved the building," he said. "Now it's very solid, very strong."

Rep. Joyce Beatty, an Ohio Democrat who serves on the Board of Trustees, disputed that the vote to rename the Kennedy Center was unanimous, as Leavitt said. She wrote on X that she "was muted on the call and not allowed to speak or voice my opposition to this move. Also for the record, this was not on the agenda."

"Clearly the Congress has a say in this," she said in a video shared to X. "This center, The Kennedy Center, was created by the Congress. I think it's important for us to know that this is just another attempt to evade the law and not let the people have a say."

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer criticized the move.

"At a time when costs are at an all-time high and Americans are paying more and getting less, Trump proves once again that he cares about his ego — not your family," he wrote on X.

Mr. Trump had pledged to make "a lot of changes" to the Kennedy Center, "including the seats, the decor, pretty much everything."

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts was established by Congress as the national center for performing arts and a living memorial to the late President John F. Kennedy and opened its doors in 1971. It recognizes achievements in music, theater and dance each year with its honors ceremony. The Kennedy Center Honors, which Mr. Trump hosted, was broadcast on CBS television stations and Paramount+ earlier this month.

The law establishing the Kennedy Center restricts "additional memorials or plaques in the nature of memorials" to be designated or installed.

Because the Kennedy Center was created by Congress, any change to its name would appear to require approval from lawmakers. Still, Mr. Trump from sought to unilaterally make sweeping changes to other federal entities that would require congressional action.

The president in September signed an executive order to begin the process of renaming the Department of Defense to the Department of War. The directive allowed the Pentagon to start using Department of War as a "secondary title" and let Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth use the title of secretary of war.

Mr. Trump also signed an executive order in March that sought to dismantle the Department of Education. Fully eliminating the agency would require an act of Congress.

House Republicans have already proposed renaming the Kennedy Center's opera house after first lady Melania Trump.