'Karma is real, it's gonna come get you': Teen overcoming tragedy after being shot in East Garfield Park last year

CHICAGO (CBS) – As we head into another holiday weekend, there is a sad reality Chicago faces. The youngest most innocent victims becoming unintended targets of gun violence.

CBS 2's Steven Graves talks to one young girl who is pushing through her tragedy and has a message for anyone thinking about picking up a gun.

When 15-year-old Ayonna Fleming hurts, she puts the pain into music.

Her song still resonates since she was shot twice in the legs last Labor Day Weekend.

"Recently, there was something happening to where my family wanted to do something on the 4th of July, but then I'm like 'I'm not going.' Two was good enough for me. I don't need any more shots coming my way," she said.

Ayonna and her younger brother were both innocent victims when someone fired shots into a back-to-school event in East Garfield Park.

Ayonna Flemming was taken to the hospital with two gunshot wounds to the ankle and calf after someone drove by and fired shots -- striking her and her 12-year-old stepbrother in the 2900 block of West Fulton in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

The target, a rapper -- BadBoy VT -- was hit six times.

"I can be outside and get a really bad gut feeling and be like 'I've got to go'."

Kids even taunt her at school.

"There's been situations at school where they're like 'That's why you got shot.' and I get real, real mad."

A tragedy in a single moment of time that has shifted her, and her family's lives.

We see it a lot during holiday weekends as shooters recklessly fire bullets -- hitting kids.

On July 4, 2020, police say a gang conflict led to 7-year-old Natalia Wallace being shot in the head and killed as she played in a front yard in Austin. Three men were arrested.

Ayonna says this to people thinking about picking up a gun this coming holiday.

"Just don't do stuff like that. Cause at the end of the day karma is real, it's gonna come get you regardless."

Despite her injuries, the teen is dancing, doing cheer, theatre, and going to the gym.

She's passing classes with honors and even won a superlative "Most likely to win a Grammy."

"Just stay positive, get it done and I'm good."

Creating her own beats to navigate life and help others.

No one has been arrested in Ayonna's shooting.