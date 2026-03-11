Kankakee man hid in closet as Illinois tornado destroyed home: "I seen a dumpster fly by"

The Kankakee tornado Tuesday night sent one resident scrambling to his closet for safety as his home was destroyed.

At least four tornadoes touched down in Illinois and Northwest Indiana during a late outbreak of severe storms.

Steven Travis said he was home when the storm came barreling down his street, and had to rush to take cover in his closet for safety.

"I was looking out the front window and I seen a dumpster fly by; that's when I went for cover," he said. "I went to the bedroom. The roof lifted off, the ceiling come down, knocked me down, I climbed into the closet. And that's where I come out and debris was everywhere. I mean, the place was destroyed."

Travis said everything happened so fast but he is just so grateful to have survived. He said he was not injured and was able to seep at his daughter's house last night, in his granddaughter's bedroom.

The tornadoes killed two people in Northwest Indiana. The National Weather Service said the tornadoes all stemmed from the same supercell that tracked from Pontiac, Illinois all the way to Knox, Indiana.

Touchdowns were reported in Pontiac, Illinois, and Lake Village and Wheatfield, Indiana.