Watch CBS News
Local News

Kane County Sheriff's Office hosting gun buy-back event in Aurora

/ CBS Chicago

Kane County Sheriff's Office hosting gun buy-back event
Kane County Sheriff's Office hosting gun buy-back event 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you have guns at home that you don't need, you can sell them to the Kane County Sheriff's Office.

It's hosting a buy-back program at the Kane County Health Department in Aurora from 9 a.m. until noon.

This is a no-questions-asked event to prevent those guns from falling into the wrong hands.

Anyone turning in a gun will get a $100 gift card.

They must be unloaded, operational, and transported in a safe way.

First published on August 27, 2022 / 9:06 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.