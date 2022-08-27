Kane County Sheriff's Office hosting gun buy-back event in Aurora

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you have guns at home that you don't need, you can sell them to the Kane County Sheriff's Office.

It's hosting a buy-back program at the Kane County Health Department in Aurora from 9 a.m. until noon.

This is a no-questions-asked event to prevent those guns from falling into the wrong hands.

Anyone turning in a gun will get a $100 gift card.

They must be unloaded, operational, and transported in a safe way.