Kane County hosting climate action plan sessions

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Kane County will be hosting climate action plan sessions both in-person and online. 

The county's "Climate Action Implementation Plan" meeting will give community members the chance to "learn from experts about existing climate conditions and data regarding the future impact of greenhouse gases."

The meetings will take place on Monday from noon to 1 p.m. at the Kane County Government Center in Geneva and again from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Aurora Public Library.

You can join on Zoom by emailing KleeIvy@co.kane.il.us

