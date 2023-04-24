Kane County creates new unit to investigate child exploitation crimes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In Kane County, prosecutors and law enforcement announced a new initiative to keep Illinois children safe from sexual exploitation.

The Kane County State's Attorney and Kane County Sheriff have launched a new Child Exploitation Unit to fight crimes like child pornography and sextortion. They say since beginning this unit in August of last year, they've seen results.

"We have arrested nine adult offenders, and charged them with felony offenses related to manufacturing, dissemination, and possession of child pornography; and unauthorized video recording. And we've identified approximately 40 minor victims as a result of the work that we have done here in Kane County," said Kane County State's Attorney Jamie Mosser.

The unit includes investigators and prosecutors from several state and local agencies, as well as a newly hired forensic investigator.