Kane County reports 2nd measles case of 2026, connected to 1st case, in vaccinated patient

Kane County health officials said they have identified a second confirmed case of measles.

The Kane County Health Department said it is investigating a newly confirmed case of measles that is connected to a patient they identified in August who had two potential public exposure sites.

The KCHD said this second case is in a vaccinated individual who was a contact of the first case. That first case involved a patient who was not vaccinated against measles and had been infectious while attending a full day of school at Kaneland High School on Aug. 18, and was also at Next Generation Pediatric Clinic in South Elgin between 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Aug. 24.

Health officials said while the MMR vaccine provides strong protection against measles, breakthrough infections in vaccinated people are possible. If you're vaccinated, you are generally less likely to develop a severe illness or complication from measles and may also be less likely to pass the virus on.

KCHD said they are notifying individual who are known to have possibly been exposed to this second patience and will provide additional guidance as needed. They did not flag any public places of possible exposure connected to the second case.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory virus that can spread easily, especially if you are not vaccinated. Symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, red water eyes and a rash that appears three to five days after the first symptoms. The rash begins on the face and then spreads to the rest of the body.

If you develop measles symptoms, call home and call your doctor or healthcare provider before going to a medical facility.