Kane County measles exposures reported at Kaneland High School, South Elgin pediatric clinic

A high school in Kane County, Illinois, is one of two sites of possible measles exposures, health officials said Tuesday.

The Kane County Health Department said a case of measles has been confirmed in a resident who is not vaccinated against the disease.

While the patient is no longer contagious as of Aug. 25, health officials identified two sites of potential exposure from during the time they were infectious.

The first is at Kaneland High School in Maple Park, Illinois, on Aug. 18, for the entire duration of the school day.

The second was at Next Generation Pediatric Clinic in South Elgin, Illinois, on Aug. 21 between 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Measles is highly contagious respiratory virus that can spread easily between people, especially if they are not vaccinated. Symptoms of measles include fever, cough, runny nose, red or watery eyes and a rash that typically begins on the face and then spreads to other parts of the body.

Measles can cause serious complications and death. Young children are particularly at increased risk, and the vaccine is not given in the first year of a child's life. The MMR vaccine is a two-dose vaccine, with the first shot given between 12 and 15 months old, and the second shot given between ages 4 and 6, before children start school.

If you may have been exposed to measles from this patient, you should check your vaccination status. If you are not protected, you should stay home and quarantine for 21 days from the date of potential exposure.

You should also monitor for symptoms for 21 days after the potential exposure. If you develop symptoms and believe you've contracted measles, contact your doctor or other healthcare provider before going to a doctor's office, urgent care or emergency department if possible so they can make arrangements to protect other patients and healthcare workers.