Lake Co. K9 Zeus gets body armor protection

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Zeus, the tough Lake County Sheriff's Office K9, will soon get protection of his own, just like his fellow two-legged officers.

Lake County Police Department

He'll get a bullet and stab protective vest from the nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The donation comes from an Oak Brook resident and his vest will have the words "Gifted by B. Napolitano" on his vest. Zeus will get the custom-made protective gear in eight to 10 weeks. The nonprofit has donated more than 5,000 K9 vests to officers in all 50 states.

"We are so grateful for the support from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. and our Lake County community," said Sheriff John D. Idleburg. "It is so important to keep our canine deputies as safe as possible. We continue to enthusiastically grow our canine unit, because we have seen what a tremendous resource they are to Lake County."

