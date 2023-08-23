Indiana State Police K9 Koda to receive donated protective vest

CHICAGO (CBS) – A member of the Indiana State Police department will be receiving some added protection while on patrol.

K9 Koda will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from the nonprofit organization "Vested Interest in K9s, Inc."

Indiana State Police

The vest will be embroidered with the sentiment "In memory of K9 Falco, Gary, IN- EOW 7/13/23".

Koda is expected to receive the new vest within eight to ten weeks.