Fire destroys apartment building in Justice, Illinois

A large fire ripped through an apartment building on Saturday in Justice, Illinois, causing the roof to collapse.

The fire started Saturday morning in a three-story apartment building in the 8500 block of South 88th Terrace.

Roberts Park Fire Protection District Chief Jeffrey Ketchen said there were heavy flames on the top floor of the building, which was left completely uninhabitable after the roof collapsed, and due to the amount of water used to extinguish the blaze.

One tenant said, as firefighters were working to put out the fire, people who live in the building tried to take shelter from the cold inside the apartment building's office, but weren't allowed inside.

"We were told we have to go to the police station for shelter. It's very cold out here. I have a lot of things in my apartment, and I have lost everything," Jaclin Jackson said.

Jackson said they've had a lot of electrical problems in the building, but firefighters said the cause of the fire is still under investigation

No one was injured.