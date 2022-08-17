Watch CBS News
Jury seated, trial set in case against Sterigenics

CHICAGO (CBS) – A big day in court is ahead for Sterigenics.

It's a case CBS 2 investigators have been exposing for years.

The medical device sterilization company is accused of releasing toxic chemicals into the air at its Willowbrook plant.

Hundreds of people living nearby said they got cancer from the fumes.

A jury is now seated for trial and on Thursday, opening statements are expected to begin in the case for Sue Kamuda, a breast cancer survivor.

More than 700 other cases are still pending.

