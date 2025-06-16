Mayor Johnson among speakers at annual Juneteenth flag-raising ceremony at Daley Plaza

Juneteenth flag flies in Daley Plaza following ceremony

The annual Juneteenth flag-raising ceremony, featuring guest speakers including Mayor Brandon Johnson, was held Monday morning at Daley Plaza.

June 19 is a federal holiday, marking the day Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced the freedom of enslaved African Americans more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

The ceremony was held at 10 a.m.

It comes after the Beverly and Morgan Park neighborhoods held their sixth annual Juneteenth Family Fest, and the 11th annual Juneteenth parade in Garfield Park over the weekend.

