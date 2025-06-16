Watch CBS News
Local News

Mayor Johnson among speakers at annual Juneteenth flag-raising ceremony at Daley Plaza

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Juneteenth flag flies in Daley Plaza following ceremony
Juneteenth flag flies in Daley Plaza following ceremony 00:20

The annual Juneteenth flag-raising ceremony, featuring guest speakers including Mayor Brandon Johnson, was held Monday morning at Daley Plaza.

June 19 is a federal holiday, marking the day Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced the freedom of enslaved African Americans more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

The ceremony was held at 10 a.m.

It comes after the Beverly and Morgan Park neighborhoods held their sixth annual Juneteenth Family Fest, and the 11th annual Juneteenth parade in Garfield Park over the weekend.

CBS News Chicago was a proud media sponsor of the family fest. 

CBS Chicago Team

The CBS Chicago team covers breaking news, weather, groundbreaking investigations, and dedicated community reporting

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.